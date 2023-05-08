Alleged concrete scammer Paul Guzzardi remains in custody

A man accused of conning victims out of more than $150,000 for concrete work he never undertook remains in custody.
Paul Joseph Guzzardi's matter was recently listed in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court.
It's alleged 24 victims in the Riverina and Victorian North East regions were conned by Guzzardi through his business, Goonawarra Concreting, including one Wagga victim who is almost $16,000 out of pocket.
Guzzardi did not apply for bail and will return to court on June 1.
