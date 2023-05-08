The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged concrete scammer Paul Guzzardi remains in custody

By Court
May 9 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Guzzardi remains in custody.
Paul Guzzardi remains in custody.

A man accused of conning victims out of more than $150,000 for concrete work he never undertook remains in custody.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.