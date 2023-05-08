A Riverina community is rallying behind well-loved former Cherrypicker Ben Wallwork after a serious incident last week which has left him in the intensive care unit.
Ben was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Friday morning in Mackay, Queensland, after moving from his hometown of Young in August last year.
He was then flown to Townsville Hospital where he remains in the ICU with serious injuries to his head and brain.
Partner Annie Johnson, who has launched a campaign to accumulate funds for Ben and his family, said after being flown to the hospital Ben underwent surgery.
"Once airlifted to Townsville from Mackay Hospital on Friday afternoon, he had surgery to relieve the pressure from swelling on his brain," she said.
"He also has severe facial fractures. Ben is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since the accident on Friday."
Miss Johnson said Ben has remained in a stable condition as the swelling on his brain continues to subside.
"His recovery is still very unknown at this stage. He will need intensive therapy and multiple surgeries," Miss Johnson said.
Miss Johnson has raised more than $4300 for Benny and his family which will be used to enable his family to be by his side.
"The fundraising will be used for his family to remain in Townsville and by his side for what may be weeks or even months," she said.
"The amount of support from his friends/family and the people of the community has been amazing and appreciated immensely."
Known for being a kind and generous soul, it comes as no surprise to Miss Johnson that support for Ben has been flooding in.
"If you know Ben, you understand how caring he is," she said.
"He is someone who loves his family and loves his mates so very much, and loves his community of Young, and he loves football.
"We are by his side praying for a good outcome, but the unknown is very hard to take."
A GoFundMe page has been set up and donations can be made at; https://gofund.me/506548a7.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
