A Mount Austin man caught drink-driving in the early hours of Wagga Gold Cup day was busted 14 hours later with a beer in his lap and a second high-range reading.
Henry Suki, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving with a high-range PCA and one of driving while suspended in Wagga Local Court on Monday.
Suki was caught the first time at about 1am on May 5 after police stopped him for a random breath test while he was driving a Holden Astra sedan down Victoria Street, Mount Austin.
Due to a language barrier, police used Google Translate to assist communication with Suki. On questioning, he informed police he had consumed six bottles of Carlton Dry beer at home between 9pm and 1am.
On Monday, the court heard Suki returned a reading of 0.167 with police charging him with one count of high range PCA and suspending his Samoan licence.
He was then released on bail, only to be caught for the same offence just hours later.
About 2.55pm that afternoon, police stopped Suki for another random breath test on Heath Street, Mount Austin.
When police stopped the vehicle, Suki had an open beer bottle in his lap and a subsequent test returned a positive result.
He then admitted to consuming about 10 full strength beers during the day. Suki was taken back to Wagga Police Station where a further test revealed he had returned a high range PCA of 0.153.
Suki appeared via video link from Junee Correctional Facility in court with the assistance of a Samoan interpreter.
In court on Monday, counsel for the defence entered pleas of guilty to all charges and requested Suki be released on bail.
The court heard Suki has been in Australia for about a year, working as a butcher to support a young family.
Counsel for the defence drew attention to the fact police used Google Translate, saying language had been a barrier in the offending.
But Magistrate Rebecca Hosking countered the argument saying "ignorance of the law is no excuse."
The police prosecutor also raised "real concerns for further offending if he is released."
The prosecutor noted the second offence took place just 14 hours after the first, and said the charges carry a custodial penalty.
Magistrate Hosking also raised serious concerns releasing Suki on bail, saying the risk was too great.
"Given that I have to take into account the risk to the community, I deem that to be unacceptable and I refuse bail," she said.
The matter was adjourned with Suki to return before the court on June 19.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
