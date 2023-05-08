The Daily Advertiser
Wagga man Henry Suki refused bail after double DUI on Gold Cup Day

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 9 2023 - 11:27am, first published 5:30am
The man pleaded guilty to two high range PCAs and one count of driving while suspended in the Wagga Local Court on Monday. File picture
A Mount Austin man caught drink-driving in the early hours of Wagga Gold Cup day was busted 14 hours later with a beer in his lap and a second high-range reading.

