Guzzardi had given that victim a quote of $35,000 for a concreting job on September 14 last year, and asked for a 50 per cent deposit. The victim talked him down to 10 per cent, but on September 30 Guzzardi allegedly said he needed more money for materials. The victim transferred amounts of $3500, $1150, and then $12,850 when Guzzardi said he needed the balance.