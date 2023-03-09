Wagga, we're in for a fabulous time - mardi gras has arrived. The city comes alive over the next few days, so here's what to look forward to in Wagga and beyond this weekend.
Wagga Mardi Gras weekend kicks off with drag bingo at Tilly's with Miss Lady Saint Diva leading the charge. Join the queens for a fun night to get one of Wagga's biggest weekends started. The 18+ event starts at 7pm, with doors opening at 5pm. Tickets $25 through Eventbrite.
Head along to The Curious Rabbit for the opening of the Friends of the Gallery art exhibition opening at 6pm.
You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Prepare to get messy with the kids at the Wagga Art Gallery's Young at HeART workshop at 10.30am. This week's theme is froth, foam and bubbles, so bring old clothes and spare nappies and the gallery team will take care of the rest. The sessions are suitable for children aged between six and 18 months. Visit waggaartgallery.com.au for costs and information.
Take a few hours for strawberry picking and a chill evening among the rows at Bidgee Strawberries and Cream's twilight picking. Pack a picnic blanket and take in the sunset, eat delicious food and listen to live music between 5pm and 8pm at the Billagha Street farm. Gold coin entry, no BYO food or drinks.
Australian electropop artist Boo Seeka will return to the Wagga stage to perform on his first full-scale tour since the pandemic. Gig starts at 8pm at the Birdhouse beer garden, tickets from Oztix.
Bolton Park Stadium transforms into one epic room for the Rainbow Roller Disco, an all-ages mardi gras event expected to be one heck of a party. Lace up and start rolling from 6pm. Hostess Bec is joined by drag king Tom Roy and drag queen Imina Something in keeping the night pumping. Tickets at the door, and $5 skate hire fee applies.
Join five of the best Gold Coast queens for the drag show at Tilly's. The 18+ event is one of the hot favourites on the Wagga Mardi Gras calendar, with doors opening at 5pm before the show takes off at 7pm. Tickets are $50 through Eventbrite.
The Bloke in a Bar podcast drops into the Riverina Hotel for a live show talking all things footy - and it's free. Head along from 6pm.
Get a few more laughs in with Nurse Georgie Carroll's award-winning comedy at the Civic Theature. Sista Flo 2.0 begins at 8pm, tickets from civictheatre.com.au or the box office.
The Wollundry Markets bring a very cruisy Saturday morning vibe to the civic centre precinct, with dozens of stallholders, local musicians and great sustenance. Gold coin donations appreciated.
Vintage horsepower is where it's at for the Illabo Vintage Speedway event. It's all happening at the showground.
Baylis Street comes alive in the afternoon for the Wagga Mardi Gras parade and after-parties. Floats and participants will gather at the southern end before it starts at 5pm, with thousands lining the streets to take in the spectacular march to the Victory Memorial Gardens. The parade is followed by free entry festivities in the gardens, with live music, full bar, food stalls, drag show and more.
Don't miss the crowning of Wollundry Drag King or Queen at the CSU Riverina Playhouse. Duck over to the theatre off Cross Street for the proceedings, hosted by Rose Quartz and featuring guest judge Jojo Zaho, when they take off at 7.30pm. It's a ticketed, all-ages event that should wrap up by 10pm. Visit civictheatre.com.au or call Wagga Civic Theatre box office for tickets.
For those of age and ready to kick on, the official mardi gras after-party is at Tilly's, with doors opening at 9.30pm. A door charge does apply.
The small show that does big things is back - head to Adelong for its annual show that this year is better than ever. As well as all the usual show favourites, there will be working dog trials, free activities, dog jump, and $20,000 quickshear.
The inaugural Hayland Gathering will be a hive of activity in Hay. The Scottish highland gathering features a street parade, massed pipe bands, highland muscle heavy events, highland dancing titles and more. There's a traditional Scottish ceilidg with music, dancing and fireworks.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Pomingalarna Reserve, through the Bagley Drive access, for the hill scurry. Most weeks there is a four to five-kilometre short course and a longer, seven to 10-kilometre course. A non-member fee of $4 per person or $5 a family goes towards the monthly barbecue, which coincides with the last run of the month. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Make the most out of and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
Dust off what glitter you can and head back to Victory Memorial Gardens for a recharge at the mardi gras recovery markets. Find a caffeine hit from a coffee van, take in the stalls and refuel at the barbecue. Doesn't matter if you sleep in - the day runs from 9am to 3pm.
Miss Lady Saint Diva is back to host the mardi gras Sunday brunch at Tilly's. Tickets are $75 each through Eventbrite, and include brunch, show and beverage on arrival. Adults only.
Big Mama and the Hanged Men lead a once-off show hosted by the Bidgee Blues and Roots Club with their pals the SunBears. Entry is $20 or $15 for club members and the afternoon takes of at 2pm in the Tilly's main room.
Wagga funny man Dane Simpson is testing his new show Always Was, Always Will Be... Funny ahead of Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and he wants you to help him figure out if it's any good or not. Grab a ticket for $12 and head to the upper foyer of Wagga Civic Theatre for a 7.30pm start and tell him what you really think. Tickets from civictheatre.com.au or the box office.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
