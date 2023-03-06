The Daily Advertiser

Shearers called to try their luck at the 2023 Adelong Show

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
March 6 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adelong Show Society secretary Aylsa Newland and assistant secretary Lauren Bowden are gearing up for the weekend. Picture by Taylor Dodge

While organises once feared the Adelong Show may be a thing of the past after the Dunns Road bushfires and COVID-19 saw it cancelled for two years, they are now gearing up for the second year post-catastrophe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.