While organises once feared the Adelong Show may be a thing of the past after the Dunns Road bushfires and COVID-19 saw it cancelled for two years, they are now gearing up for the second year post-catastrophe.
With a few popular additions up her sleeve for this year's show, Adelong Show Society assistant secretary Lauren Bowden is confident they will see a big crowd show up for the day.
"Our biggest draw card is our Quick Shear," she said.
"This is the second year we will be running the Quick Shear and there's about $20,000 worth of cash and prizes up for grabs."
There will be different categories for beginners, amateurs, pros and oldies with residents able to enter on the day at 11am for a 12pm start.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We have a few other things as well, we have dog high jump and a dog fashion show," Miss Bowden said.
"We have working dog trials and we are going to have a big cattle section this year as well which is exciting. We have big numbers for that."
Affordability and family-focused have been the two biggest priorities for organisers this year, with volunteers working hard to cut down on costs.
"W have plenty of free rides on the day between 10am and 2pm and we have plenty of other free things like a free petting zoo, science show and face painting," Miss Bowden said.
Showbags and other traditions will also be available on the day.
"It's only a small show but I think it shows we do big things," Miss Bowden said.
"We don't have all the space in the world, but it's just that sort of traditional Ag Show vibe and it's a good family day."
Adelong Show Society secretary Aylsa Newland said this year they are also welcoming the return of the Show Girl competition.
"We have four showgirl entrants this year, which is really exciting as I think our last one was about seven years ago," she said.
"It's an amazing opportunity.
"We have four showgirls and they will be announced on the day."
The Adelong Show will run on Saturday, March 11, at the Adelong Showgrounds.
