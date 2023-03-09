Having grown up cruising the streets on a bicycle himself, Wagga Bike Canteen president Thomas Lemerle has made it his mission to share his love of cycling with others within the community.
On Wednesday, officers attached to the Riverina Police District donated 38 bikes either found or seized that could not be re-homed to the one-of-a-kind not-for-profit charity.
With help from Riverina Police District Senior Constable Roffey and Probationary Constable Schiller, Mr Lemerle loaded the bikes onto to his ute to transport them to his working space.
He will them repair the bikes and distribute them to individuals within the community.
"We give the bikes to all sorts of people, we give them to people who need transport around town, people who have lost their licence or who need to get to and from work," Mr Lemerle said.
"The bikes help in huge ways, whether it be for health and fitness, transport, or to improve their ability to be independent and do things."
Alternatively, the bikes would be discarded or stashed away Wagga Police Station with no use for them.
"This continues the cycle of the bikes life which is really great and we're so grateful that our police are able to support us by donating these bikes," Mr Lemerle said.
Fixing bikes is no easy fete, but for Mr Lemerle who likes working with his hands, it's passion that brings him joy both physically and emotionally.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
