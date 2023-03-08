From full and flourishing to vacant and bare, an Ashmont Mall business owner fears the once thriving shopping centre may become somewhat of a ghost town after the closure of yet another business.
In January Ashmont Mall Butcher Peter French closed his business after 16 years, leaving at least six shops at the complex vacant.
The stores have been put up for lease through Raine and Horne Wagga Real Estate Agents.
Ashmont Mall Newsagency's Himan Rawal said more empty stores mean fewer shoppers for the surviving businesses.
"My biggest concern is the six stores that have been vacant for a long time," he said.
"We need more businesses to come into this shopping centre, we only have my newsagency, the post office, Foodworks and a hairdressers."
A butcher or takeaway shop are just two examples of businesses Mr Rawal think would be a good fit for the vacant stores.
"Anything like that will bring more people into the centre and that way at least we can survive," he said.
Mr Rawal has been running the newsagency at Ashmont Mall for eight years and said in recent years it has been a good experience.
"People are so nice here and there are a lot of really good customers who really respect one another," he said.
"I've had problems in the past, but it's been really good the last couple of years.
"People can run a successful business here and the rent is way cheaper than at other centres across Wagga which is a big advantage."
Mr Rawal is encouraging potential shop owners to go in and speak to him if they have any questions or are maybe intrigued by what his experience has been.
Ashmont residents are also hoping to see more businesses taking up residence at the centre in the near future.
Local Ray Scott said a few more shops would enable him access to everything he needs without having to leave his suburb.
"A takeaway shop up here would be good, but I'd take anything at this point."
Mr Scott said as it is with businesses at the mall "few and far between", it's a shopping outlet that has great potential for business owners which he says is currently being put to waste.
The Daily Advertiser has attempted to contact Raine and Horne Real Estate Agents Wagga for their comment.
