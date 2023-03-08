The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga Trucks' Olivia Murray lands NSW Rural Women in Leadership Scholarship Program offer

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
March 9 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Trucks' Olivia Murray is one of 24 recipients of this year's NSW Rural Women in Leadership scholarship. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Trucks' Olivia Murray has been announced as one of 24 2023 NSW Rural Women in Leadership Scholarship Program recipients.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.