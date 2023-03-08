Wagga Trucks' Olivia Murray has been announced as one of 24 2023 NSW Rural Women in Leadership Scholarship Program recipients.
Mrs Murray is hoping the one-year scholarship program will enable her to develop leadership skills within the Human Resources (HR) Sector and Work, Health and Safety in high-risk environments.
In the long term, Mrs Murray hopes to work with schools and career advisers to develop a School to Trade Motivation Program.
"The program will hopefully lead into more of the HR side and getting apprentices ready from school into careers," she said.
"We want to run the program because there is a lack of apprentices and we really want to introduce high school students to the Automotive Industry.".
The program is run by Future Women.
"Even if they didn't want to come into the career until after year 12, we can meet with them, they can do work experience for multiple months or years and then hopefully when their ready to leave school they're already introduced into the automotive industry."
Mrs Murray started at Wagga Trucks as a receptionist at 19 before stepping into accounts and HR then personal assisting before taking on the role as second in charge.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
