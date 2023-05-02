Wagga's annual racing carnival is now around the corner and it's looking to be a cold one.
With the Town Plate on Thursday and the Gold Cup the following day, racegoers will be decked out in their finest for two days of festivities.
Racegoers heading to the town plate on Thursday can expect some chilly weather, says the Bureau of Meteorology's Morgan Pumpa.
On Thursday, the bureau is forecasting a minimum of 3 degrees for Wagga and a maximum of 16.
Ms Pumpa said a cold front crossing the state would see a drop of the temperature into Thursday and again on Friday.
"On Friday we have a minimum of 1 degree, but at 7am when it is forecast to hit that low, it will feel like -1 with the chance of fog and frost in the morning," Ms Pumpa said.
"Anyone heading along [to the races] in the early hours should take care on the roads," she said.
Ms Pumpa said the conditions are due to some "settled weather" with "light or calm winds" and a top of 17 degrees. "Throughout the day we'll see temperatures warm up, but at 7pm the temperature will [fall to] 9 degrees."
Ms Pumpa said Thursday and Friday are predicted to be relatively rain free.
"As long as racegoers have enough layers on [they should be right]," she said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
