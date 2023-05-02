The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Gold Cup crowds warned to rug up as cold snap sees the mercury drop in time for the big event

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 2 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fashions on the Field 'Lady of the Day' entrants in the 2022 Wagga Gold Cup at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club. Photo by Madeline Begley
Fashions on the Field 'Lady of the Day' entrants in the 2022 Wagga Gold Cup at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club. Photo by Madeline Begley

Wagga's annual racing carnival is now around the corner and it's looking to be a cold one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.