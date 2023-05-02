Familiar faces have been welcomed at the Wagga Police Station with the appointment of two new probationary officers both originally from the Riverina.
Riverina Police District probationary constable Max Hannan, from Young, and probationary constable Nicholas Flanigan, from Wagga, commenced their first shifts in Wagga on Monday.
Probationary constable Hannan, 20, said his first shift was spent learning about the paperwork, with a short stint out and about on the grounds.
"It was a good experience, yesterday was a bit of everything," he said.
Having known from a young age he wanted to one day become a police officer, the first day on deck was surreal for the new constable.
"I was very fortunate, I'm only an hour and 45 minutes away from my hometown, Young," Probationary constable Hannan said.
For probationary constable Nicholas Flanigan, 26, his hometown Wagga was his first choice.
"I've always lived in Wagga - You kind of get a pick of five locations of where you wanted to go and Wagga was my first pick," he said.
"It's where family is and where home is, it's just where I've always loved living."
Staying close to home is also what pushed probationary constable Flanigan into becoming a police officer.
"Originally I wanted to join the defence force like my older brother, but learning about having to move to places like Darwin or Perth made my transition into police," he said.
"Being a detective is something that has always been an interest."
Moving out further west to smaller communities is also not off the cards for the ambitious officer.
"It wouldn't be something I'd be against doing."
Wagga Police Station has also appointed a new inspector, Inspector Brent Falkiner, who comes with more than two decades of experience in the force.
"I came from Monaro and I've been with the NSW Police four for 24 years, I think," Inspector Falkiner said.
"My role here is to do the Human and Resources and operations which will be any form of operation - recently we had the NRL which came in under my portfolio, traffic-based operations as well comes through me."
Inspector Falkiner said he is passionate about servicing the community, with a focus on traffic safety, reducing drug crime, and property offences and improving domestic violence rates.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
