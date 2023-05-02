The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Police Station welcomes new Inspector, constables

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 2 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 3:00pm
Riverina Police District probationary constable Max Hannan with probationary constable Nicholas Flanigan and Inspector Brent Falkiner. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Familiar faces have been welcomed at the Wagga Police Station with the appointment of two new probationary officers both originally from the Riverina.

