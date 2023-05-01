CSU economist has weighed in on what regional Australia should expect from the upcoming federal budget - nothing.
The Federal Budget is released annually on the second Tuesday of May, and lays out the government's spending priorities over the next four financial years.
This year's budget, to be delivered on May 9, is expected to be a focus of political debate in the coming months, as treasurer Jim Chalmers tries to navigate the political and economic minefields of offering Australians cost of living relief without adding to inflation.
Professor of Economics with the Charles Sturt School of Business John Hicks said it was unlikely there would be anything of particular value in the budget for regional Australia, or the Riverina.
"Labor governments don't have a particular interest in regional Australia historically," he said.
"I don't think they'll be looking to reduce taxes on fuel, or superphosphate - the economic conditions just don't lend themselves to that kind of policy."
The federal government has already announced an additional $18 million in spending for rural and remote childcare centres. Professor Hicks said he didn't think this would make much of a difference.
"It won't go terribly far, but it would certainly be welcome in regional communities."
Cost of living relief has become just as key an issue in the bush as the city, as macroeconomic forces beyond Australia's borders force the price of many staple goods beyond the reach of low income households. Unavoidable costs like housing and bills are are also having a significant impact, driving many into insecure housing and homelessness.
Political history suggests the second budget of a term is when new governments implement their most unpopular policies. At this time, new governments tend to have relatively high levels of political capital, and another budget in a year's time to apologise to people who feel jilted by the mid-term budget.
Professor Hicks said while he expects the Treasurer will show restraint in this budget, there will likely be some surprises - not all of which will be popular. He said the government needed to look for things that would raise additional revenue in order to fund their socio-economic reform agenda.
"In broad terms, because we're still in an inflationary situation, you could expect to see something of a constrained budget, though not as constrained as you'd see under the alternative government," he said.
"The tax advantages that superannuation currently enjoys would be an area in which you might expect them to make some changes."
The stage three tax cuts are expected to cost upwards of $10 billion a year, and primarily benefit high income earners. Recent research by The Australia Institute shows these tax cuts will widen the gap between city and bush, with the benefits overwhelmingly landing in the bank accounts of inner city suburbs.
The Riverina will receive less than 0.4 per cent of the $254 billion tax windfall, and was ranked 124 out of 151 federal electorates by level of benefit.
Professor Hicks said if he was made treasurer, he would levy money to spend on regional housing and infrastructure by not going through with the stage 3 tax cuts.
Overall, Professor Hicks said he thought Jim Chalmers was doing a good job in challenging economic circumstances. He said he wouldn't want to be in the treasurer's shoes.
"I'd resign immediately," he said.
"I really don't think this government's put a foot wrong in terms of their policy announcements.
"The treasurer has been making the right kinds of statements, and to the extent he's following through on those statements, I think he's doing a good job."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
