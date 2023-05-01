Dungeons and Dragons is for nerds - or at least it used to be.
Shows Stranger Things, Dimension 20, and Critical Role have helped push a new role playing renaissance, with public figures like Vin Diesel, Deborah Ann Woll, and Dan Harmon expressing their love for the game.
This rise in popularity has even generated a new movie spin-off. This has been a white whale in the fantasy world, as previous spinoffs have been criticised by fans and critics for failing to capture the humour, or sheer chaos of tabletop role-playing games (TTRPGs).
TTRPGS like Dungeons and Dragons are games that revolve around group improvisation, story and chance. Players explain an action they'd like their character to take, and roll dice to see if they are successful. Success or failure is judged by a "Dungeon Master", who is in charge of making sure the story moves forward, and the game is fair for everyone involved.
Now, local youths are getting in on the action at Oddball Theatre, where director Saasha McMillan runs regular games on Thursday and Saturday. Her interest in Dungeons and Dragons came through an increasingly common route - a love of acting, and storytelling.
"It has a set of rules that you have to follow, but for the most part it's just improvising, negotiating, and trying to tell a story," Ms McMillan said.
"It might be really heartbreaking and beautiful with marriages and funerals, or it might just be adopting 16 mimics [carnivorous treasure chests] and making an army.
"All these kids who say they they're not good at writing are sitting there building a story."
For Ms McMillan and her players, Dungeons and Dragons is more than just a game. It's a chance to try new things, learn empathy, and experiment with identity in a space with fewer consequences.
"I think one of the good things is that we almost don't notice," she said.
"It's just that today, that person's playing a non-binary vampire, or they identify as female and are playing a very masculine character or something.
"I focus a lot more on the social stuff, because it's a place for people to come together and figure out social situations - like if you try robbing that person you just annoyed, there are going to be consequences."
Psychologists have examined the impacts of TTRPGs in therapeutic settings for decades. Recent studies have found playing Dungeons and Dragons increases players' sense of belonging by allowing them to express parts of themselves that may not be viewed as socially acceptable.
These affects have been found to be particularly pronounced in people on the autism spectrum, with study participants saying the clear rules of the game can provide a framework for creating rules for real life social interactions, which are often abstract or unspoken from their perspective.
Player Rex Martin made his way into the group as a lover of medieval fantasy, and video games. He says it gives him a chance to socialise, and act out in a way he would never be able to in real life.
"I like playing video games, but I don't have access to screens all the time," they said.
"I think my mum prefers I do this - it's good for friends."
Danny Fox was there for her first ever game. They were drawn into Dungeons and Dragons after seeing a live play show on YouTube, and in the process of putting together their first character.
"I remember there was this short I saw from Dimension 20," they said.
"My character is named Zazden - they're supposed to be a mimic, pretty much.
"I'm excited, but very nervous."
Oddball theatre runs Dungeons and Dragons groups on Thursdays and Saturdays. For more information, visit: www.oddballtheatre.com
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
