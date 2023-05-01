The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

REROC calls for emergency services levy subsidy to return after councils foot 'huge increase'

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated May 2 2023 - 9:31am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout says the NSW government is passing on emergency services costs to councils and their residents. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout says the NSW government is passing on emergency services costs to councils and their residents. Picture by Madeline Begley

A group of Riverina councils have called out the decision to stop subsiding local government's contribution to state emergency operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.