Transgrid is building six temporary worker camps across southern NSW to address an accommodation shortfall for workers on the EnergyConnect interconnector.
Transgrid's construction partner SecureEnergy is currently working on a 240-worker accommodation camp at Lockhart, with workers expected to be living on site in late May.
Short-term accommodation in Wagga has been a running issue, with local events and infrastructure projects "at capacity" during the busiest times of year, according to Wagga City Council.
The shortage of available accommodation poses difficulties not only for the events themselves, but people travelling to Wagga for necessary medical treatment.
Transgrid's executive general manager of major projects, Gordon Taylor, said he hoped the camps would alleviate pressure on local accommodation that might be caused by the influx of workers.
"These camps are designed to ease the pressure on rental markets and commercial accommodation in local communities in the Riverina," Mr Taylor said.
"They will also ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of our workers by reducing travel to construction sites and providing quality living amenities."
Camps are also being built at Dinawan, near Coleambally, Renmark Road near Wentworth, and on the Cobb Highway near Hay.
The $1.8 billion project will facilitate the sharing of electricity between NSW, South Australia and Victoria for the first time, integrate renewable energy into the grid, and help Australia achieve its emissions reduction targets.
The Eastern alignment of the project comprises about 540km of new transmission line infrastructure and supporting substation construction and upgrades between Wagga and Buronga.
Mr Taylor said the workforce camps would provide a total of 1387 beds.
"Providing accommodation for our workforce is one of the first steps in constructing the Eastern alignment to ensure personnel are safe and comfortable away from home," Mr Taylor said.
"Ultimately, six workforce camps will be established along the EnergyConnect alignment, with a total of 1,387 beds.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The camps will relieve pressure on limited housing and accommodation in local communities, reduce travel to construction sites, and ensure the health and wellbeing of workers with quality living amenities," he said.
The addition of 1500 workers to the region for the project will offer insights into how Wagga will handle an expected influx of thousands of workers for the inland rail project.
Mr Taylor said he would like to see the pop-up accommodation repurposed to alleviate pressures caused by other large infrastructure projects like Inland Rail.
"Transgrid is also examining if accommodation camps being built for EnergyConnect can be repurposed after the project is completed," he said.
"This includes collaborating with other infrastructure projects along our project alignment to find more opportunities to reduce accommodation pressures in local communities."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.