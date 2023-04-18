People travelling to Wagga for medical treatment are missing out on affordable accommodation, charities say.
Family accommodation service Ronald McDonald House in Wagga recorded a "significant jump" in people staying in their rooms in the last six months, and executive officer Lisa Simpson said more families are struggling to find places to stay.
In February, they provided 96 nights of accommodation for those with a child receiving treatment Wagga, the highest ever recorded for the month since they opened in 2005.
"Certainly for us the last six months have been the busiest," she said.
"It's more difficult for families who may have been able to afford hotels prior to the recent economic changes."
Accommodation supply in Wagga is commonly stretched to its limit when large scale events are hosted by the city. Several are scheduled for the coming weeks, including the Your Local Club Academy Games this weekend.
Lilier Lodge manager Margaret Delmau said accommodation supply during these events often contributed to the problem.
She said the lodge - which is primarily for cancer patients - regularly received calls to help house other patients when hotels are booked out.
"There have been times when it's been a struggle for people to find accommodation - everything else is booked out and it usually happens when there's a big weekend," Ms Delmau said.
"We're doing what we can and most motels and places are pretty good but they've had it hard and they're trying to make ends meet too."
About 30 per cent of the families who stay at Ronald McDonald House are from Griffith, with the remainder travelling from places like Young, Tumut, West Wyalong and Narrandera.
"It would be wonderful to see more support services for families," Ms Simpson said.
"There are occasions where we're full and sometimes we will suggest the Salvation Army but I know they're under pressure as well."
Along with additional services, Ms Delmau suggested there be more communication between Wagga City Council and medical services so patients know when affordable accommodation may be difficult to secure.
"There's no back up really for people that are coming regularly - they have to come for medical reasons and because it's an emergency," she said.
"If they're coming from two or three hours away, they're not going to know there's a big sporting event on... I know it's a big ask but we need to work together."
Ronald McDonald House can accommodate four families every night, and aims to keep families close while a child is receiving treatment.
Supported by Can Assist and the Cancer Council, Lilier Lodge helps house up to 1400 people every year as they receive cancer treatment.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
