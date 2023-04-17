The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

2021 Census shows Wagga is changing rapidly: Five figures that show the changing face of Wagga

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated April 18 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
International Migrants and indigenous population are up, while religion declines. File Images by Madeline Begley, Les Smith and Daniel Holmes.
International Migrants and indigenous population are up, while religion declines. File Images by Madeline Begley, Les Smith and Daniel Holmes.

Data collected from the 2021 Census shows that Wagga remains a town that is growing in diversity as it grows in population.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.