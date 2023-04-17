New South Wales Rugby League are continuing to investigate the fiery clash between Albury and Tumut on Sunday.
Thunder trainer Paul Shephard is at the centre of the probe after he became physical with Blues players, creating another skirmish in the volatile clash near the sideline at Greenfied Park.
Shephard was sent from the field by referee Scott Muir with the incident part of the match report for potential contrary conduct.
Albury coach Justin Carney also entered the field of play from the bench as the drama unfolded nearby.
However NSWRL are yet to formalise any changes stemming from Albury's dramatic 14-12 win.
Instead a decision is expected to be made on Tuesday.
There were four players sin binned across the course of the game as tempers flared at various points.
Blues co-coach Lachlan Bristow was one of them with both he and Carney given their marching orders after a clash in the first half.
Bristow thought the highly-fancied side were their own worst enemy to start the season on Sunday.
"We were nowhere near our best, not even close," Bristow said.
"We were horrendous and won the game for them.
"They didn't do anything special but we just let them into it."
After being held scoreless in the first half, despite having a one man advantage early on, the Blues battled back to hit the front midway through the second half.
They were then denied what would have been the game-sealing try before the Thunder scored in the dying stages to take victory.
"Nothing went our way, both things in and out of our control," Bristow said.
It is not the first time there has been plenty of feeling in a clash between the two sides.
Bristow lamented a poor completion rate but thought the fact the Blues were only sunk by a late try was something to build off heading into a clash with Temora on Saturday.
"The fact we completed under 50 per cent and still nearly won the game is pretty crazy," he said.
"I guess it just shows a bit of resilience.
"Surely we can only go up from that."
