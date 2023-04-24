On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at various times and places, communities across the Riverina will pause to remember all those who have suffered and died in war.
5.30am - Dawn Service (Conducted by Legacy) at the Wagga Cenotaph.
6.30am - War Cemetery Service at the Wagga War Cemetery (Kooringal Road).
7am - Breakfast at Wagga RSL Club. Cost $20.00 per person. Buffet style, includes rum and milk.
10am - Assemble at corner of Baylis and Morgan streets ahead of march.
10.30am - Main march begins, moving down Baylis Street to the cenotaph in the Victory Memorial Gardens
11.15am - Wreath laying service and commemorative service at cenotaph. Keynote address by Commodore Darron Kavanagh AM CSC RAN
12.30pm - Anzac Day lunch at the Wagga RSL Club
5.30pm - Sunset service at the Wagga RSL Club. Keynote address by army veteran Nigel McMullen
9.15am - Short service at S&C Club followed by wreath laying at Adelong Cemetery
10am - Anzac march from S&C Club to the memorial
11am - Combined service and wreath laying
5.30am - Dawn Service at Monument Hill
9am - Anzac Day march commences at Macauley Street, proceeding down Dean Street and finishing in Elizabeth Street
10am - Service at Monument Hill
6am - Dawn Service at the RSL Club Rooms, Deakin Street, Beckom.
10.45am - Assemble and march from Ardlethan Post Office, Yithan Street, to cenotaph, Memorial Hall, Ariah Street.
11am - Service begins at cenotaph.
11.45am - Bobby Chard Memorial Service at Ardlethan Cemetery, followed by a community lunch with light entertainment.
10.45am - Assemble for march at Bowling Club, Coolamon Street. March to cenotaph.
11am - Service at cenotaph. Afterwards lunch will be served at the Bowling Club.
2.50pm - Assemble for march at Barellan War Memorial Club. March along Bendee and Boree streets. Leeton Town Band in attendance.
3pm - Service and wreath-laying ceremony at cenotaph, Mulga Street. Afternoon tea served at the Barellan and District War Memorial Club following the service.
10.30am - Assemble and march along Queen Street to Soldiers' Memorial Park
11am - Service at Soldiers' Memorial Park
6am - Dawn Service at cenotaph in Memorial Park
10.30am - Anzac march from Pioneer Street to Memorial Park
6.15am Dawn Service at Bethungra Memorial Park, Olympic Highway. Catafalque party may be in attendance. Wreath-laying ceremony.
9.15am - Ceremony conducted at the Brocklesby War Memorial. Morning tea provided in the hall
12 noon - Service at Burrumbuttock Public Hall
6am - March begins at the Wade Street park entrance and makes its way to the cenotaph behind the memorial hall. Service to follow.
5.45am - Dawn service at John McInnes Square
10.45am - Meet at the Coleambally Community Bank to walk to the cenotaph
11am - Anzac Day service at the cenotaph
8am - Service at Memorial Hall, Sturt Highway. Breakfast afterwards.
6am - Dawn Service at cenotaph, Cowabbie Street.
10.45am - Assemble outside RSL Memorial Museum, Loughnan Street and march to cenotaph.
11am - Main service
6am - Assemble at Monument for Dawn Service
6.30am - Gunfire breakfast at Corowa RSL Club
10.30am - Assemble outside Commonwealth Bank for march to the monument
11am - Anzac Service
6am - Dawn service at cenotaph in Albert Park.
10.15am - Assemble for march in front of Cootamundra Ex-Servicemen's and Citizens' Memorial Club.
10.30am - Ceremonial march beginning at the front of the Cootamundra Ex-Servicemen's and Citizens' Memorial Club.
10.45am - Commemoration service at the cenotaph, Albert Park.
10am - Marchers gather at the Culcairn Bus Terminal
10.30am - March to Balfour Street Memorial
5.45am - Ceremony begins at front gate RAAF Base Wagga, Sturt Highway. Please be in position by 5.45am.
6am - Dawn Service, Memorial Gate in front of Bowling Club, Waterview Street.
9.30am - Assemble for march on corner of Ford and Waterview streets.
10am - March proceeds to Memorial Gate.
10.30am - Main service.
5.30pm - Retreat service at the flag pole inside the Memorial Gate.
3pm - March begins at Goolgowi Public School and makes its way to the cenotaph next to the Goolgowi Ex-Servicemen's Club. Service to follow.
5.30am - Catafalque Party mounts
5.35am - Dawn service commences at the cenotaph, followed by breakfast
10.15am - Marchers assemble in front of the museum and art gallery
10.45am - Catafalque Party mounts
11am - Main service at the cenotaph
6am - Dawn Service at ANZAC Grove
10.15am - Assemble outside Lott's Family Hotel, Sheridan Street.
10.30am - March will be led by the 7th Light Horse Troop followed by the Vintage Car Club vehicles carrying RSL members. Proceed east along Sheridan Street to cenotaph.
11am - Wreath-laying ceremony. On completion, the parade will return west along Sheridan Street, dismissing adjacent to Lott's Family Hotel.
6am - Dawn Service at cenotaph, Newson Park, corner Station and Albury streets, Harden.
10.30am - Assemble in front of Mechanics' Institute, Neill Street, Harden.
10.45am - March to cenotaph.
11am - Main service. If inclement weather, service to be held in Mechanics' Institute.
5.45am - Dawn service at Memorial Park on High Street
10.30am - March begins from Hillston Ex-Servicemen's Club to Memorial Park
10.15am - Assemble for march at Humula Citizens' Sports Club.
10.30am - March to Humula Community Hall. Service to follow outside hall, followed by morning tea.
6am - Dawn service at the cenotaph at the library complex in Lachlan Street, followed by pilgrimage to the cemetery and then breakfast at the Hay Services Club (small cost).
10.30am - Parade commences along Lachlan, Moppett and Pine streets. A break in the parade to allow tributes to be laid at the Boer War Memorial, then then parade moves off to the Hay War Memorial High School for the main service.
10am - Marchers gather at Ivor Street between Sladen and Lyne Streets
10.30am - March to Henty Memorial Park
11am - Service and wreath laying at the Cenotaph
10.30am - Gather on corner of Hume and Albury Street
10.45am - March through Albury Street
11am - Ceremony at Cenotaph Ten Mile Creek Gardens
5.45am - Gather at Lowe Square Cenotaph
6am - Dawn Service
6am - Dawn service at Jerilderie cenotaph, followed by a light breakfast provided by the RSL in the Ian Gilbert Room of the Civic Hall (free of charge)
9.45am - Meet near the RSL Park/pharmacy to walk to the cenotaph
10am - Anzac Day service at cenotaph. Followed by morning tea in the Ian Gilbert Room of the Civic Hall, provided by the Jerilderie Red Cross
12.30pm - Jerilderie Anzac Day luncheon for veterans, their families and interested members of the public. Bookings essential.
10.30am - Service at Memorial Park, corner Dight and Urana Street. Followed by morning tea at School of Arts
5.40am - Dawn service on Broadway.
10.15am - Those wishing to march should gather by on the Peel Street side of Memorial Park by 10.15am
10.40am - March finishes at cenotaph on Broadway and will be followed by the memorial service.
3pm - Service and wreath-laying at Junee Reefs-Ivor Hall, Junee Reefs Road, conducted by Junee RSL Sub-Branch. Afternoon tea afterwards.
6am - Dawn service (form up at Wade Hotel at 5.45am for short march)
9.45am - Main service and march (form up at the courthouse for main march to the cenotaph)
9am - Service, Lockhart Cemetery
10.15am - Congregate for march outside the Commercial Hotel
10.30am - March to the Cenotaph in Hebden Street
10.45am - Commemoration & wreath laying service at cenotaph.
9am - Service at cenotaph on Ariah Street, followed by morning tea
5.55am - Dawn Service at Memorial Park
7.15am - Gun Fire breakfast at Narrandera Exies
9am - Short service at war graves, Narrandera Cemetery
10.40am - Anzac Day march from Narrandera Exies to Memorial Gardens followed by service and laying of wreaths
12.30am - Anzac Day luncheon Narrandera Exies
9am - Service at Pleasant Hills Hall
7.45am - March begins at Alan James Park and heads to the memorial hall.
8.15am - Anzac Day service
3pm - Commemoration service at Memorial Site
6.30am - Dawn service and wreath laying at the cenotaph, Miles Franklin Park
3pm - March followed by commemorative service in the Tallimba Park. Afternoon tea will be available after the service.
10.30am - Assemble for march from Tarcutta Rural Supplies to Memorial Hall
11am - Service at Memorial Hall, Sydney Street
6am - Dawn Service at cenotaph, Callaghan Park, Loftus Street
11am - Service at cenotaph, Callaghan Park
6am - Dawn Service at Soldier Memorial, Urana Street, followed by gunfire breakfast at The Rock Memorial Bowling Club
10.15am - Congregate for march in front of The Rock Memorial Bowling Club
10.30am - March to Cenotaph in Urana Street
12.30pm - Luncheon at The Rock Memorial Bowling Club
6am - Dawn Service at cenotaph in Memorial Park
8.30am - Pilgrimage to the cemetery
10.30am - Anzac march down Bridge Street
11.00am - Day service at the cenotaph in Memorial Park
6am - Dawn service at the cenotaph in Richmond Park
10.30am - Anzac march starting at Tumut Fire Station to Richmond Park
10.40am - Day service at the cenotaph in Richmond Park
6am - Dawn service at RSL Park on Ungarie Street
11am - March and service at Memorial Park (of inclement weather, march to Memorial Hall). Light lunch to follow.
6pm - Retreat at cenotaph
9am - Service at Wirraway Park rest area, Morgan Street
10am - Assemble at corner of Short Street and Railway Street
10.30am - March down Commercial Street
10.45am - Service and wreath laying in Bicentennial Park
Following the service there will be a barbecue
6am - Dawn service at Services and Citizens' Club cenotaph
10.15am - Assmemble for march on corner of Church and Main streets
10.30am - March to cenotaph at Services and Citizens' Club
11am - Main service with wreath laying ceremony
3pm - Service at Memorial at Whitton Park, followed by gathering in Community Hall
8.45am - March and wreath-laying ceremony at cenotaph at the Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Neeld Street
12noon - Service at the Yanco Community Hall
10.50am - March to Stan Galvin Park (muster outside Delta at 10:30am).
11am - Service and wreath laying, Stanley Galvin Park.
5.45am - Dawn Service at Memorial Town Hall, Boorowa Street
10.45am- Assemble and march from Town Hall
11am - Main service at Anderson Park
***While all care has been taken when compiling this guide, please note times are subject to change without notice. Please contact your local RSL sub-branch for more information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.