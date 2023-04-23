A shortage of accommodation in Wagga at the weekend forced a RAAF apprentices reunion to be postponed until next year.
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Apprentices Association first organised a reunion event in the city, to be held across the Anzac weekend, in October last year. The gatherings are usually held every five years.
When ticketholders began letting association president Marty "Dutchy" Holland know they were having trouble finding somewhere to stay due to a clash with the Academy Games, organisers decided to postpone the event until next year.
"None of us even thought to question whether there would be accommodation or not," Mr Holland said.
"It is a let down - we're all very aware of our declining years so any that we miss out on is a missed opportunity to catch up with old friends."
Wagga organiser and RAAF Apprentices Association member Bob Gnezdiloff said next year's reunion will begin on April 24, so members could march in the city's Anzac parade.
Mr Gnezdiloff said ex-apprentices travelled from all over Australia, from New Zealand, England and Canada to attend.
"It is like a second family because you go through two-and-a-half years together," he said. "If I walked up to an ex-apprentice there's a connection."
A spokesperson for Wagga City Council said the Academy Games, the NSW Junior State Cup, the Raiders NRL game, Wagga Gold Cup Carnival and the Gears and Beers festival were identified as the busiest times of the year for accommodation.
"Accommodation in our city is at capacity. During these times event organisers are encouraged to seek alternate dates for the running of their events," the spokesperson said.
"Council encourages event organisers to make contact in the planning phase of their event to discuss the existing schedule of events and identify gaps in the calendar that are suitable for the hosting of events."
Part of the 27 intake of the scheme, Mr Holland said the diploma created a strong bond between cohorts.
"The apprentices lived together for two years, we marched through fog and rain and got yelled at - and we were all 15, 16 year olds," he said.
"There was a real camaraderie. You get friends from school but this was different."
Members of the association were part of the RAAF apprenticeship scheme, which trained electricians, airframe and engine fitters and other trades.
The scheme - based in Frognall, Victoria and Wagga - began in 1948 and closed in 1993.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
