About 1000 people visited the Wagga Showground to take advantage of Vinnies' family fun day on Saturday.
A swath of kids' entertainment including face painting, rides, jumping castle and a petting zoo kept children young and old amused throughout the day.
Organiser and Vinnies NSW School and Youth Engagement Officer Ana Suarez said the event was a big success.
"The whole purpose was to give a bit of fun to families who are struggling with the cost of living," she said.
"It was a really good opportunity for them but also for Vinnies to engage with these families."
With the help of major sponsors Teys Australia, TOMRA Cleanaway, Wagga RSL Club and the Astor, the charity was able to offer free entry to all patrons.
Ms Suarez said in light of the day's popularity they may look at hosting it annually.
"I think it could also be replicated in other parts of NSW," she said.
"Special thank you to our sponsors because without them it wouldn't have been possible."
Micah Hub, Vinnies Youth, Vinnies shop and Edel Quinn gave information about services available to those struggling to make ends meet.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
