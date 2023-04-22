A contingent of Navy veterans are returning to town for what could be their twilight voyage at next week's Anzac Day commemorations.
A team of four who served on the historic HMAS Wagga WWII-era corvette will march in the parade next Tuesday.
Every two years, veterans of the former wartime vessel visit Wagga to commemorate their colleagues who have now passed on and it looks like this time will be their last.
HMAS Wagga Association president David Williams, 80, served on the corvette in the Royal Australian Navy between 1958 until its final decommissioning in 1960.
Mr Williams, who lives in Sydney, is one of the youngest veterans and has noticed the list of surviving crew members gradually grow smaller and smaller.
"It's a bit sad that a lot of the fellows I've known for so many years are now no longer with us," he said.
"As the president of the association I keep in contact with most of the [veterans] and see how their health is, but sadly sometimes when I check up on them, I find they have passed away even up to a week or two before."
Mr Williams said the four who are coming to Wagga this year all served in different branches on the ship's last voyage in October 1960.
Beside himself, the contingent will include Barry Nesbit, John Lynch and James Donohoe.
Frank Boyd was also hoping to join the crew but unfortunately was forced to stay home due to sickness in the family.
On April 26, the former crew members will meet to commemorate their mates at the memorial anchor in the Victory Memorial Gardens.
Later that day, the naval officer in charge will announce the sailor of the year at the RSL-sub-branch rooms.
Commissioned in 1942, HMAS Wagga evacuated prisoners of war from Stanley Prison in Hong Kong, but spent most of the war around New Guinea and Bougainville.
Mr Williams joined the ship as a 17-year-old and in his two years with the then training vessel, he worked in the engineering department and recalled life was always quite intense.
But there was also times of relief, including when crew members had several days leave in Noumea on the ship's final voyage to New Caledonia in 1960.
When HMAS Wagga retired from service, it became the longest serving corvette in the Royal Australian Navy.
While in Wagga, Mr Williams also updated the HMAS Wagga exhibit at the council chambers.
"I had a uniform donated by ex-crew member [Frank Boyd]," he said.
Mr Williams said Mr Boyd wore the uniform on the day of his wedding over 60 years ago.
The case features various memorabilia from the HMAS Wagga through the years, including the former uniform of Mr Williams himself.
