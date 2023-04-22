Almost one in two Riverina taxpayers will get nothing from stage three income tax cuts as rural and regional communities look set to benefit less than cities, according to a new report from The Australia Institute.
The third and largest stage of the former government's tax reform plan will return $254 billion to tax payers, by creating a single bracket of 30 per cent that applies to anyone on an income between $45,001 and $200,000 a year.
The predicted first year costs alone are expected to reach $17.7 billion - roughly 40 times the cost of Wagga Base Hospital.
People at the top of this bracket will receive an effective tax cut of 15 per cent, while those at the bottom will receive a 2.5 per cent cut. Workers earning under $45,000 will see an effective tax increase this financial year, with the removal of the Low and Middle Income Tax Offset (LMITO).
The Divided Nation report breaks down the distribution of the stage three tax cuts by federal electorate, giving insight into where people will benefit most, and least. Previous analysis by The Australia Institute showed over half the total value of the stage three tax cuts go to those earning over $180,000.
According to TAI Senior Economist Matt Grudnoff, fewer than 2 per cent of workers in the Riverina earn more than $180,000 per year; almost half of all taxpayers in the Riverina will get nothing from stage three.
The Riverina ranked 124 out of 151 out of all federal electorate, and will receive just 0.4 per cent of the stage three tax cuts. This places it in the bottom 20 per cent of beneficiaries.
"While taxpayers in the Riverina will largely miss out on the tax cut, they will feel the reduced spending on government services. This will further widen the gap between the city and the bush," Mr Grudnoff said.
"In the lead up to the federal budget the treasurer has said that they are very constrained in what they can spend, declaring that they can't even fund good ideas. This is in major part because next year they are going to hand out a $17.7 billion tax cut to high income earners.
"It is also surprising that the National Party are such strong supporters of the stage three tax cuts when their electorates will get the least from these tax cuts."
Nationals Member for Riverina Michael McCormack declined to directly address the impacts of the stage three tax cuts on the regions, but said "Australians would always pay more tax under a Labor Government".
"When they run out of money they will always come after yours, which they are doing now in scrapping the low and middle income tax offset at a time when they cannot control ballooning cost of living rises on their watch," Mr McCormack said.
"The Nationals have always fought for lower taxes and more money in the pockets of rural, regional and remote Australians - including people living in the Riverina and Central West.
"It is Labor which needs to be held to account for taking money out of the pockets of taxpayers at the worst possible time."
Workers at Turvey Park were largely unaware of the stage three tax cuts, but were almost uniformly surprised by the size, and distribution of the package.
Vibe Studio owner and proprietor Codie Apps said she was used to just handing documents to her accountant, and really didn't give the tax system much thought.
"They make it very simplistic [doing your tax] ... They make it so you just press buttons and don't read the details," she said.
"You're just none the wiser really, sometimes."
"Regional definitely needs it more - updating things, getting more skilled people out here."
Hospitality worker Pauline Fulmer responded to news of the stage three tax cuts more vigorously.
"Bulls--t - come at me ... I don't like that." she said.
"I had no idea about this, but it's very surprising.
"I'm honestly shocked ... that's so bad"
With few exceptions, Divided Nation shows bush electorates benefit the least from stage three, with 60 per cent of the worst faring electorates in rural, regional and remote Australia. Seventeen of the top 20 beneficiaries are in the city, including the ACT's three electoral divisions.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
