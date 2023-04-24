The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Sentence date set after Truc Ta man admits to drug haul in tow truck stopped on Hume Highway at Mount Adrah

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
April 24 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga courthouse
Wagga courthouse

The sentence date for a man caught with more than 1.7 kilograms of drugs in a tow truck on a Riverina thoroughfare last year has been locked in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.