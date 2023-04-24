The sentence date for a man caught with more than 1.7 kilograms of drugs in a tow truck on a Riverina thoroughfare last year has been locked in.
Sydney man Truc Ta, 39, who was represented by his solicitor in Wagga District Court on Friday, is facing two drug supply charges.
A police statement said about 10.30pm on July 13 last year, police stopped a tow truck along the Hume Highway at Mount Adrah, about 60 kilometres east of Wagga.
Police said the driver - a 45-year-old man - was spoken to by police and was subject to a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive reading.
During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly located and seized more than 1kg of methamphetamine and more than 700g of heroin.
The driver and Ta, who was a passenger, were arrested and taken to Wagga police station.
Ta was charged with two seriously indictable offences, including supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.
At the time, the driver was released pending further inquiries.
In court on Friday, defence counsel told Judge Gordon Lerve the Ta sentencing should take about an hour.
The defence counsel also requested a sentencing assessment report and said Ta will require a Vietnamese interpreter at the next court date.
Ta pleaded guilty to both charges in March.
Police allege Ta supplied or knowingly took part in supplying 742 grams of heroin and 1042 grams of methamphetamine at the time of the drug bust.
Ta was again refused bail and will face court for sentencing on June 23.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
