ALBURY Volunteer Rescue Association member Brad Cantor thought he was in for a testing time when he drove to the Murray River on the morning of Sunday April 23 2023.
Knowing that a kayaker had been reported missing and a search on Saturday night by his colleagues and a police plane had been fruitless after running to 1am, Mr Cantor was expecting a tough day.
"We had a briefing at 8 o'clock, we were going to head down and start looking for him, I actually went ahead because I wanted a cup of coffee and thought I would get set up down at Noreuil boat ramp," Mr Cantor said.
"I pull up and there's a very wet, cold-looking man sitting there with all of his gear."
After confirming the man was the 53 year-old Wodonga paddler reported missing at 8pm on Saturday, Mr Cantor contacted police and waited for the angler to be reunited with his wife.
"It's nice because usually when we get callouts and I'm on the river, the outcome's pretty grim, so just to have him sitting there was a bit unreal," Mr Cantor said.
He said the barefooted kayaker, whose craft sat on the ramp, was surprised to learn a search party was seeking his whereabouts.
"I let him look at the Facebook article (about the episode), I said 'you can read all about it, if you like'," Mr Cantor said.
"He was a bit embarrassed I think, it's just good to (find him)."
Mr Cantor added the kayaker's wife was relieved after a trying night.
Albury VRA captain Paul Marshall said the kayaker entered the river upstream and was due to meet his wife on Saturday afternoon and she raised the alarm after not hearing from him.
"He was well set up in a proper fishing kayak with a sonar but apparently he had a bit of a spill near Doctors Point at the top of Wodonga Creek and tipped himself over and lost his phone which was in a plastic bag," Mr Marshall said.
The man was wearing a life jacket and was able to access dry clothes in a storage container at the bow of the kayak.
Mr Marshall said the paddler found himself at the railway bridge across the Murray River and spent the night there before drifting downstream to Noreuil Park on Sunday.
A police plane with thermal imaging equipment swept over the river on Saturday night but Mr Marshall said given the man's position near the bridge close to the freeway and livestock it had would have been hard to detect him.
The VRA launched boats at Doctors Point and Mungabareena Reserve on Saturday night.
The low water level of the river made it hard for the vessels with sandbars a present hazard and fog also impairing the ability to search easily.
Nevertheless, Mr Marshall praised the missing man's resourcefulness.
"He's done everything right, the only thing was his phone, if he had his phone he could have rung his wife and said 'can you pick me up?," Mr Marshall said.
