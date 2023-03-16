The Daily Advertiser
Elation as completion of Wagga's first supermarket at Estella Central shopping centre in the city's north draws nigh

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Taylor Dodge
By Andrew Mangelsdorf, and Taylor Dodge
Updated March 17 2023 - 10:17am, first published March 16 2023 - 7:00pm
After years of waiting, the residents of Wagga's northern suburbs are closer than ever to having their very first operational supermarket as the store's completion date edges closer.

