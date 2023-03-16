Labor candidate for Wagga Keryn Foley has pledged $50,000 to improve accessibility in the city for all residents should the party be elected to office.
Speaking in Lloyd on Thursday, Ms Foley said the money would go towards upgrading gutters and ramps along Wagga's footpath network so people using wheelchairs, mobility vehicles and prams can use them.
"It's just tuning into people's needs, listening to what is happening for people and then responding to it," she said.
For residents like Ben Harper - who uses a wheelchair - upgraded footpaths give him greater independence.
He said he's hoping more ramps are installed near footpaths so he can cross roads easily and safely, and more footpaths in older sections of town are flattened so he and others can use them.
"There are a lot of accessibility issues downtown," he said.
Mr Harper said as the facilities are renewed in the city, it means he can spend more time with family and friends.
"With these continual improvements, it helps me to link up with my family, it helps me to have access to the main street of Wagga and the central business district," he said.
"Just behind here, there's a bush track but it's fully tarred. Me and my son went for a ride up through the bush, which we wouldn't have been able to do prior to the upgrade."
If elected, Labor's funding would be used by Wagga City Council to implement the upgrades.
"It's part of working together with the Wagga City Council... for the future of Wagga," Ms Foley said.
"They need input from the state government and input from the federal government. So it's looking at all levels of government working together to provide better services for our community."
Wagga residents head to the polls on Saturday, March 25.
