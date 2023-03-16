The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
What's on

School's fete returns as region pulls on its party boots

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated March 16 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 2:00pm
Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School year 6 students Tadhg McMahon, Indy Hull, Hamish Curtis, Charlotte Mattingly and Halle Rose are excited for the school's first fete in years. Picture by Madeline Begley

THURSDAY

  • Karaoke, The Vic, 10pm

You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

