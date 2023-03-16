School's fete returns as region pulls on its party boots

You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
The first Sacred Heart Primary School fete in four years starts at 5pm at the school grounds. The event runs for three hours and will be a great evening out for the community.
Murra Yarra, which means 'Speak Out, Speak Loud' in Wiradjuri language, will bring families together with the chance to think of the good memories of loved ones lost to suicide. Those wishing to attend the Murra Yarra healing walk can meet at the Wagga Tourist Centre at 5pm, where a smoking ceremony will be carried out before the walk to Wiradjuri Reserve begins. A community barbecue will be held after.
Blacksheep Services are taking the sensory room concept one step further by holding a sensory sensitivity disco in the hopes of allowing neuro-divergent people the opportunity to enjoy experiences like everyone else. The event will run on for under 12s between 5pm and 6.30pm, and from 7.30pm for those aged between 13 and 18. An over-18s disco starts at 7.30pm on Saturday.
The 130th Tumbarumba Show opens at 9am with a raft of things to see and do - McCabe's Circus, scarecrow competition, funny farm, rides and more.
Griffith's Groove and Graze Festival kicks off at 3pm with a stellar musical line-up including Mahalia Barnes and The Soulmates, Reece Mastin and local bands. The all-ages event at Burley Griffin Community Gardens is free for under 18s and $10 for adults, and will have food and bar facilities as well as kids activities.
It's time to hit the track for the Ardlethan Picnic Races. Gates to the great little meet open at 11am, with the first of six races at 1.30pm. BYO permitted, bar facilities and catering available. Race day buses operate between the town and the track - call 0427 782 550 or 6978 2550 to book. The London Hotel is the place to be when the races wrap up.
Ganmain's history is on full show at the historical society's open day at the museum in Waterview Street between 10am and 4pm. Get a closer view of traditions such as blacksmithing, wood carving and butter churning, check out the vintage machinery displays and hear from guest speaker Leo Corbett. Entry is $10 for adults. Call Will 0427 276 227 or Guy 0428 276 498 for more information.
The Black Sorrows headline a huge Rock the Turf at Tumut. The day of blues, brews and barbecues by at the Riverglade Caravan Park on the banks of the Tumut River also features James Southwell, Owen Campbell, 19-Twenty and local bands. Gates open at 11.30am, tickets available online at rocktheturf.com.au.
Danny Phegan of The Voice fame is the star of Lockhart's Saturday night. There will be a barbecue and cold drinks to purchase at the alcohol-free night at Memorial Hall, with doors open at 5.30pm. The free event has limited tickets, which must be pre-booked through Eventbrite.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Pomingalarna Reserve, through the Bagley Drive access, for the hill scurry. Most weeks there is a four to five-kilometre short course and a longer, seven to 10-kilometre course. A non-member fee of $4 per person or $5 a family goes towards the monthly barbecue, which coincides with the last run of the month. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Make the most out of and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
Join the Holbrook community for its annual show at the sporting complex in Bowler Street. A highlight will be the dachshund dash mid-afternoon, as well as all the usual show favourites.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
