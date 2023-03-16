The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Call for answers over Wagga's Marshalls Creek bridge replacement as construction work yet to start

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated March 16 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The design for the replacement of the Marshalls Creek bridge was released in September 2021. Picture by Transport for NSW

Site work to replace a bridge and remove a major Wagga highway chokepoint, which was promised almost five years ago, is yet to get under way despite construction initially being slated to begin last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.