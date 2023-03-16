Site work to replace a bridge and remove a major Wagga highway chokepoint, which was promised almost five years ago, is yet to get under way despite construction initially being slated to begin last year.
Campaigns to widen the Marshalls Creek bridge - which reduces the Sturt Highway from two lanes to one in each direction at East Wagga - began eight years ago, when residents and commuters flagged the notorious bottleneck was inevitably going to result in accidents as merging traffic increased.
Then NSW Roads, Maritime and Freight Minister Melinda Pavey announced government plans to widen the bridge during the campaign for the 2018 Wagga byelection, alongside Liberal candidate Julia Ham.
Design details and the award of tender were released by Transport for NSW in 2021, showing the two-lane bridge widened to four lanes of traffic.
The road approaches on either side will also be widened to a total of 19 metres, with 3.5-metre lanes and 2.5-metre shoulders.
A timeline published by Transport for NSW showed construction on the bridge was estimated to start in late 2022 and completed by mid-2024.
In response to questions about changes to the construction timeline for the bridge, Transport for NSW did not clarify why there were delays or when work would begin.
"Transport for NSW is finalising the design to Marshall's Creek Bridge and will keep the community informed on any updates," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Environmental investigations are almost complete. The Review of Environmental Factors (REF) report is expected to be published in coming weeks.
"The reporting associated with the REF is on track and Transport for NSW will continue to keep the community updated as this project progresses."
Transport for NSW South West director Lindsay Tanner said in 2020 he was aware of the stress on the highway, and environmental studies had been completed.
A detailed review of environmental factors was published in 2021, which also stated work was scheduled to begin in 2022.
Labor Wagga councillor Dan Hayes said the project was another example of a political announcement with no will behind it.
"The widening of Marshalls Creek bridge was promised almost five years ago and it still isn't done. We will have flying cars before this government delivers on its promise," Cr Hayes said.
"It isn't asking too much for the politicians who make a song and dance about an announcement to front up and tell the community what is going on, and why this project is taking so long.
"We may not always like the answer but people respect being treated like adults."
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway declined to comment.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
