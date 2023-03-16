Wagga's PCYC is calling on the community to get star jumping as its major annual fundraiser hits its midpoint.
The PCYC centre welcomed a large crowd on Thursday morning to take part in the energetic challenge running through March.
Wagga PCYC manager Wayne Flood said the challenge is "building up nicely" but expects things to accelerate.
"The last couple of weeks is when the bulk of the donations will come through," Mr Flood said.
Although many people think PCYC is a funded charity, Mr Flood explained it's actually not.
"We have to raise 90 per cent of the funds we need," he said.
"The Star Jump Challenge is one of the ways we do this."
Mr Flood encouraged people to put teams together, do some star jumps daily, and donate.
He said people could also come down to the club and do the challenge there.
"Bring some friends down and do some star jumps here," he said.
Mr Flood said all the money raised goes directly back into the community.
"It helps fund our programs like Fit For Life and Grit - our youth mental health resilience program," he said.
"A very important part of what we do is putting back into the community, and because we need to source our own funding, this is one of the ways we do it."
Wagga PCYC receptionist Elvein Ibrahim will be doing the Star Jump Challenge for the first time this year.
"My goal is to do more than 1,000 star jumps," Ms Ibrahim said.
Wagga high school student Brittany Gibbons has been part of Fit For Life for about three and a half years and enjoys spending time with the leaders and other participants.
"We play basketball, volleyball and [other activities]," Brittany said.
"It is a fun thing to do before school in the morning.
"I enjoy being around other people and learning new things."
Shamsia Barakzia, 15, also attends the Fit For Life program and is taking part in this year's challenge.
"It's cool. It's great to do the challenge and it's easy too," Shamsia said.
Leading by example, PCYC CEO Dominic Teackle is also taking part in this year's Star Jump Challenge, with a goal to do 2000 star jumps as the club turns 86 years old.
"PCYC's birthday is on April 1, so I'm doing it for that week," Mr Teackle said.
"For five days I'm doing 400 star jumps a day, so if anyone wants to jump online and sponsor the short, fat bloke, I'm happy to do it."
Anyone who would like to sign up or donate to the challenge can do so at: www.pcycstarjumpchallenge.org.au/
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
