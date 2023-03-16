The Daily Advertiser
Wagga's PCYC steps up Star Jump Challenge as charity's key fundraiser marks midway point

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 16 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 3:00pm
Wagga PCYC OOSH coordinator Livinia Jones (L), Oosh participant Molly Angel and children's activity officer Olivia Jones get active at the centre on Thursday. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

Wagga's PCYC is calling on the community to get star jumping as its major annual fundraiser hits its midpoint.

