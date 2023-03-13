The Daily Advertiser
North Wagga residents angry council okays Marah Street depot development

By Conor Burke
Updated March 14 2023 - 1:24pm, first published March 13 2023 - 9:00pm
North Wagga residents left devastated that council approved plans to build a large depot in their village at a Monday night meeting. Picture by Conor Burke

North Wagga residents have been left "devastated" after Wagga City Council gave the go-ahead for the development of a large industrial shed on the outskirts of their suburb.

