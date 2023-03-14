Two people have been charged, one with multiple driving offences, over their alleged involvement in a high-speed police chase between two western Riverina towns.
The pursuit came to a dramatic end in the centre of Hay on Tuesday afternoon and forced schools into lockdown as a police manhunt got under way.
Police said highway patrol officers tried to stop a Great Wall utility on the Sturt Highway at Balranald just before 3pm on Tuesday.
The vehicle failed to stop when directed and a pursuit was initiated.
The chase continued to Hay, about 130 kilometres away, where road spikes were successfully deployed and deflated the ute's tyres.
IN OTHER NEWS
The vehicle stopped in the Hay CBD area. Police said the driver fled while the passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was arrested.
Hay Public School and a nearby preschool and childcare centre went into lockdown for a short time, as a precaution, as police officers established a perimeter and searched for the driver.
About 6.15pm, the driver - who police allege was a 21-year-old man - was arrested after being found hiding on the verandah of a home on Balaclava Street, which runs alongside the public school's boundary.
The man and woman were both taken to Hay police station.
The man was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, being a never-licensed person driving a vehicle on the road, driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs, and entering enclosed land or not prescribed premises without a lawful excuse.
Ten outstanding warrants were also executed, and he was refused bail to appear in Griffith Local Court on Wednesday, March 15.
The woman was charged with being a passenger not disclosing a driver's/other passenger's identity and being a responsible person/custodian not disclosing a driver's details.
She is due to appear in Hay Local Court on May 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.