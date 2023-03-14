The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police say driver accused of leading police on high-speed pursuit between Hay and Balranald found hiding on verandah

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated March 15 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two people have been charged over a 130-kilometre pursuit that came to an end in the middle of Hay on Tuesday afternoon. A significant number of police resources scoured the area to track down the driver. Picture supplied

Two people have been charged, one with multiple driving offences, over their alleged involvement in a high-speed police chase between two western Riverina towns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.