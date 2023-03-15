Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School year 6 student Halle Rose was in year 2 at the time of her school's last fete in 2019.
For students like Halle, COVID-19 cancellations and unprecedented wet weather meant they had to miss out on the major biennial event, but not anymore.
On Friday, for the first time in four years, Sacred Heart will welcome the return of its beloved and popular fete.
"I was in year two when we had our last fete, so I don't really remember it that well," Halle said.
"I'm really excited."
The fete is the perfect day out for families, with everything from stalls, delicious foods including a cake stall to children's activities, face painting and make-up and nails stands.
"It's our big fundraiser, the funds this year will go towards reinvigorating our nature playground and providing quality technology resources and play resources to the students," Ms Matthews said.
The fete was supposed to run in October of last year, but with the flash-flooding across Wagga it had to be postponed, so to finally be able to run it this year is news warmly welcomed by the entire school community.
"The whole school is really excited," Ms Matthews said.
The fete would not be possible if not for the hard work of the school's parents, according to Ms Matthews.
The fete will be held at the school on Lake Albert Road on Friday, March17 from 5pm to 8pm with no entry fee.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
