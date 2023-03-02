Kirk Hamblin saw a bright future in rooftop solar, but even he has been shocked by the recent surge in demand for panels.
As rooftop solar looks set to eclipse coal to become Australia's largest power generator, the Hamblin Solar co-owner says more Riverina residents than ever are investing in the technology.
"We have always been busy but this last 12 months have just been crazy flat-out," he said.
Mr Hamblin's company installed rooftop solar systems on 170 households across the Riverina last year, which he said was a "massive influx" compared to recent years.
The type of people choosing to invest in panels for their home has also changed over the years, with more young couples now purchasing systems.
"When we first started out around five years ago, it was mainly older retirees who were looking into solar - now we've just seen an influx of everyone," Mr Hamblin said.
"There's young couples building their first home, families with young children and older couples of course. It's really broad across the industry."
The upcoming closure of the Lidell coal plant near Muswellbrook will result in rooftop solar becoming the nation's largest electricity producer, according to analysis by industry consultancy SunWiz.
The report shows Australia's solar power market has surpassed 20 gigawatts of capacity, drawn from 3.4 million systems atop homes and businesses. It also suggests almost one-third of homes across the country now have solar panels on their roof.
SolarWise installer Marcus Grant said the rising demand in Wagga has largely been driven by households looking to reduce their expenses amid soaring energy costs.
He said there has been a big increase in enquiries for solar batteries, which ensure residents can use their excess solar power overnight, on cloudy days and during blackouts.
"It is a very cost-effective way to reduce power bills but also they think it is the right thing to do for environmental reasons," Mr Grant said.
The current cost for a Wagga resident to install a mid-range solar system, not including a battery, can range between $7000 and $11,000.
