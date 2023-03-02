After nearly four decades of education, Cootamundra Public School's Sharron Large is hanging up her chalk and red pen.
Speaking to the school's students, it's clear she has left a strong impression on them.
"Why do you have to go? I don't think you should retire," said a young student, passing by.
Mrs Large has spent 36 of her 39 years of teaching at Cootamundra Public.
With her first cohort of year two and three students now in their 40s, she has seen multiple generations of the same family come through the school.
Reflecting on her reasons for becoming an educator, Mrs Large said she wanted to pay forward the schooling she'd received from her own inspiring teachers.
"I loved school as a student, especially primary school," she said.
"I really loved and admired my teachers, and wanted to be like them.
"From them, I learned the importance of building relationships with students - that's still my number one."
Mrs Large's teaching style may be uniquely suited for tight-knit bush communities.
Prioritising personal relationships and community building with her teaching has led to her being one of the most recognisable and beloved figures in the community.
"My visits to the supermarket always take so long - I end up having to speak with every second person I meet," Mrs Large said.
"It's also quite interesting when you see them at the club having a drink. I've been known to say 'are you old enough to be having that?' and getting the reply 'I'm 23!'"
Her students appreciate this investment in their lives.
Some of Mrs Large's former kindergarten students, now in Year 5, were eager to talk about the ways she had impacted them.
"The best thing about Mrs Large is everything," Georgia Thompson said.
"She taught me the difference between my two names," James Finch, who also goes by Jimmy, said.
Mrs Large has even inspired some former students into teaching, a fitting tribute to the teachers who inspired her into education.
"It's so rewarding when someone comes to tell you they loved being in your class, and that's why they became a teacher," she said.
From Monday, Mrs Large will step back from her role in the school, but she is not planning a quiet retirement.
First on the agenda is travelling Australia, and overseas, then on to other projects.
"I've been thinking I should write a book about all the funny things children have said, and the funny things that have happened over my career - I would have so much to share," she said.
