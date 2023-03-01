They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but very few would consider the stretch of petrol stations, smash repairs and potholes which greet those coming into Wagga as particularly stunning.
Some of the city's councillors have criticised the "unattractive" scenery along the Sturt Highway between Wagga and Forest Hill, which they believe gives a negative first impression of the city to visitors.
They have suggested planting more trees on either side of the road, calling for the quality of the highway to be improved and adjusting the zoning to encourage more attractive developments in the area.
"This is one of our major entries into the city and it looks terrible. It's a very unattractive approach to our city," deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon said.
Almost every plot of land which fronts the highway to the city's east has been classed as Zone B6 Enterprise Corridor. This allows for food and drink businesses, bulky goods premises, offices, accommodation venues and light industrial uses.
But more creative zoning requirements, implemented through the council's planning guidelines, could fuel visual improvements without sacrificing key developments.
"What I would like to see is for us to require all developments out there to include trees and shrubbery along the highway edge to improve the look out there," Cr McKinnon said.
"The only thing saving the look of the area out there is the line of London plane trees ... we could replicate that on the other side and fill in the gaps."
Cr McKinnon said she would like to see the council encourage more industrial estates to prevent "ribbon development" along the highway.
These changes could be implemented through alterations to the council's local environment plan or development control plan.
The council's director of regional activation John Sidgwick said this is something the organisation could potentially look at in the future.
"My sense is that we would need to undertake some form of masterplanning or design changes to what those street frontages look like," Mr Sidgwick said.
The quality of the road was criticised by Cr Richard Foley, who described some parts of the entrance into Wagga as being "like a lunar landscape".
"It all needs drastic improvement. It would be fantastic if we could get some advocacy to do something ... it's absolutely appalling," Cr Foley said.
The highway is owned and managed by the NSW government, which has attributed damage across its road network to extreme rainfall over the past year.
Repairs to the surface of the Sturt Highway between Tasman Road and Forest Hill were launched in late January and are expected to be completed by Easter.
According to a Transport for NSW spokesperson, about 50 per cent of the work has already taken place, with more projects lined up for the near future.
"Further repair work on sections of the Sturt Highway between the Wagga CBD and Tasman Road are planned to start in coming months," the spokesperson said.
The appearance of the highway was discussed by Wagga councillors as they debated the approval of a new Liberty Petrol station on the road.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
