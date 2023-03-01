The Daily Advertiser

Wagga councillors criticise 'unattractive' entrance into Wagga along Sturt Highway

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
March 2 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon says creative zoning requirements could be used to encourage more trees along the stretch of the Sturt Highway between the Wagga CBD and Forest Hill. Picture by Madeline Begley

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but very few would consider the stretch of petrol stations, smash repairs and potholes which greet those coming into Wagga as particularly stunning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.