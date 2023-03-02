Cinephiles are in for a treat as film festival season kicks off in Wagga for 2023 with the Travelling Film Festival preparing making its way to town.
The travelling movie extravaganza is in its 49th year of bringing all of the best flicks from the Sydney Film Festival to regional locations.
Forum 6 Cinema Wagga manager Craig Lucas said the festival is an important artistic outlet for regional communities and has links to Wagga that go back to its inception.
"Wagga was the first cinema ever to do the Sydney Travelling Film Festival with David Stratton," he said.
"David's vision back then, and it still holds true today, was to get a bit of variety out to regional Australia in their film choice."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The festival helps bring those "boutique films" out to places like Wagga, that otherwise wouldn't be financially viable for regional independent cinemas to do so, he said.
And Mr Lucas hopes numbers will bounce back this year as the pandemic appears to be in the rearview mirror for local cinemagoers.
The TFF kicks off a busy year for Forum 6, with a UK film festival on the way in April, a French Film Festival in July and an international film fest coming in August.
"I think it's very important ... to bring that community spirit into somewhere like Wagga," he said.
"It's a community expectation, we need to do it."
The TFF will screen 12 movies over three days from March 17 to 19 and will include winners of this year's most prestigious film awards such as Cannes Grand Prix winner, Close, and Venice Best Film winning documentary, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.
The festival will open with a screening of Australian film, Sweet As, this year's winner of the NETPAC Award at Toronto Film Festival.
Tickets can be bought at the Forum 6 box office or the TFF website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.