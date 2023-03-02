The Greens health spokesperson Cate Faehrmann announced the party's policy to address vaping on Monday, which would see nicotine vapes legalised and regulated for people over the age of 18.
Under the Greens' plan, manufacturers would have to adhere to limits on nicotine levels, stop use of harmful chemicals and place health warnings on all vaping products, among other requirements.
"It's consistent with the Greens policies against recreational drugs which is of harm minimisation and also it removes the criminal element of the supply of recreational drugs," Wagga Greens candidate Ray Goodlass said.
"Vaping could be a very lucrative trade to the criminal underworld, so the Greens policy is a way of removing the criminal underworld."
Riverina Medical and Dental Aboriginal Corporation were forced to update their smoking health policy late last year to include vaping.
Riv Med integrated team care coordinator Hilary Honeysett said people were still mostly unaware about the harmful effects of unregulated and currently illegal nicotine vapes.
"And the long term lasting damages on the brain and on physical development," Ms Honeysett said.
Ms Honetsett said black market vapes posed an especially dangerous problem for children who are drawn to their colouring and flavours, without understanding what they are made of.
"Obviously everyone loves the taste of bubble gum but they don't understand the effects, they just like the taste," she said.
"What's not listed could be weed killer, nail polish remover, bug spray."
Incumbent member for Wagga Joe McGirr said while he disagreed with vaping and smoking in general, people should be able to access vape products with a prescription when trying to quit smoking.
He also said ideas like decriminalising the habit and using tax as a deterrent instead should be explored.
"Clearly the 'ciggy' tax has been an effective mechanism to reduce smoking in Australia. I believe in time this would lead to a decrease in overall vaping as well," Dr McGirr said.
"I would argue that the across-the-board increase in life expectancy is due to our decreased smoking activates, I cannot support a measure that may jeopardise this vital progress by increasing smoking uptakes."
Labor candidate Keryn Foley said her party is most concerned about increasing instances of vaping in schools, with a plan to implement measures like e-cigarette detectors in school bathrooms.
"NSW Labor will host a round table on smoking and vaping in schools within the first year of government," she said.
"[We also] support the launch of a health and safety campaign warning about the use, sale and sharing of e-cigarettes in schools."
Nationals candidate Andrianna Benjamin said she did not support vaping but understood people chose it over smoking cigarettes for several reasons.
"The most important thing is we need data behind it and there isn't a lot of data right now behind vaping," Ms Benjamin said.
Ms Benjamin said that she on principle agreed with bringing vaping products out from the veil of the black market in order to better understand them and be able to regulate them for safety.
Liberal candidate for Wagga Julia Ham said she stood with the current government's approach to the issue.
"In Australia all e-cigarettes and e-liquids containing nicotine are a prescription-only medicine. Our government has taken action to enforce rule breaches," she said.
"In the last 18 months alone NSW Health has seized around 200,000 e-cigarettes and e-liquids containing nicotine."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
