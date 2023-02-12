A man found seriously injured on a suburban road has been transferred to a metropolitan hospital as detectives piece together how he came to grief.
Emergency services were called to Dick Road, Lavington, in the early hours of Saturday morning after reports a man had been found injured, lying on the road.
Officers from Murray River Police District attended at 2.30am along with NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The 24-year-old man was treated for serious head and facial injuries and taken to Albury hospital.
He has since been transferred to The Alfred hospital in Melbourne.
A crime scene was established with specialist resources attending to conduct inquiries.
As inquiries continue to determine how the man came to be injured, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
