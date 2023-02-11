A man accused of a siege on Travers Street and carrying out a crime spree across the city last year has missed court due to COVID.
Wagga man Marcus Collins, 30, was represented by solicitor Paul Keane in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday after the accused came down with the coronavirus.
Collins is facing 17 charges in three separate matters including firearms offences, intimidating police officers, aggravated break and enter, driving a vehicle without the owner's consent, and common assault.
The charges relate to a series of incidents that allegedly took place in the first week of October last year.
Police allege between October 1 and 2, Collins broke into an Ashmont house armed with a black folded knife.
Between October 3 and 4, police allege Collins broke into a Moorong house where he committed larceny while other person/s were inside.
Police further allege at Moorong between 5pm on October 3 and 1.23am on October 4, he stole three bolt action rifles and also knowingly drove a stolen Toyota Landcruiser and stolen Toyota Camry.
In relation to the third incident, a police report from the time states about 4.20pm on October 6, officers from the Riverina Police District attended a unit on Travers Street to speak to a man wanted on two outstanding warrants.
When police arrived, the man allegedly threatened police and became aggressive.
The man - who was allegedly armed - remained inside the home, with local and specialist police - including negotiators and Tactical Operations Regional Support (TORS) officers - establishing a perimeter around the premises.
Negotiations continued throughout the night, before police entered the unit about 9.20am the following morning.
Police allege the man remained aggressive and a Taser was deployed to take him into custody.
The 30-year-old was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for treatment for several days before being released, taken to Wagga police station and charged with his outstanding warrants.
In court this week, Collins faced one count of using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, one count of possessing a shortened firearm (not pistol) without authority, one count of intimidating a police officer in the execution of duty without causing actual bodily harm, one count of not keeping a firearm safely - not pistol/prohibited firearm and one count of possessing ammunition without holding a licence/permit/authority.
In a second matter, Collins is also facing three counts of contravening an AVO, one count of aggravated break and enter with intent and armed, one count of common assault and one count of attempting to stalk/intimidate intending to cause fear of harm.
In a third matter, Collins is facing one count of aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence with people there, three counts of stealing a real or imitation firearm and two counts of driving a conveyance taken without the consent of the owner.
All matters were adjourned until March 22. Collins was remanded in custody and ordered to attend via video link for the next court appearance.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
