As the NSW state election inches closer, the minister for roads made an appearance in Wagga over the weekend to announce millions in funding for local roads.
Alongside Nationals candidate for the seat of Wagga, Andrianna Benjamin, and Wagga mayor Dallas Tout, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway announced $4.6 million for Wagga roads as part of the Fixing Local Roads program.
Keajura Road in Tarcutta will get a $1,332,283 boost, with Hollies Road in the Lockhart LGA getting $344,850 and another $2,956,800 going to Yaven Creek in the Snowy Valleys.
"This is all about making sure that councils and our regional communities have the cash in their bank accounts, they have the certainty that they've got the resources they need to start planning the road repair for 2023," minister Farraway said.
"The future in the next four years will be a re-elected Liberals and Nationals government that will invest $1 billion across regional New South Wales in our roads and freight policy platform."
This funding boost brings government investment in Wagga roads to over $6.3 million in the last three months.
"That goes a substantial way to helping us fix our local roads," Cr Tout said.
"We've already been doing work on programming, and which roads to do when, this one was a specific application for round four.
"That's yet another local road that we can fix and make them safer for travellers."
Cr Tout said the huge cash injection means locals will be seeing crews out fixing Wagga roads for "a long time to come".
"This is going a long way towards [fixing our roads], we continue to assess the condition of our roads, continue to assess if there's a backlog after all this, and then continue to have conversations with state and federal government."
Minister Farraway said he is taking a promise of a $300 million roads fund to the election which would see local councils and the state have access to extra money needed to future proof roads and to help with flood mitigation.
He'd like to see that money matched by the federal government.
"Then we've got 600 million and you watch, with $600 million right across regional NSW, we will start seriously and genuinely rebuilding infrastructure back better than it ever has been before," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
