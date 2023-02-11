The Daily Advertiser
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway announces millions for Wagga roads

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated February 12 2023 - 3:43pm, first published February 11 2023 - 6:30pm
All smiles in Wagga on Saturday as minister for roads Sam Farraway, centre, announces millions for local roads alongside Nationals candidate for the seat of Wagga, Andrianna Benjamin, and Wagga mayor Dallas Tout.

As the NSW state election inches closer, the minister for roads made an appearance in Wagga over the weekend to announce millions in funding for local roads.

