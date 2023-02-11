The Daily Advertiser

Senate inquiry into regional bank closures launched, but it's not enough to save Junee's Commonwealth Bank

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated February 12 2023 - 6:45pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junee Shire Council mayor Neil Smith says an inquiry into bank closures was good news, but won't stop the town's only bank closing in a matter of weeks. Picture by Madeline Begley

A senate committee will investigate regional bank closures as part of the first inquiry into the issue in almost two decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.