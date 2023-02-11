A senate committee will investigate regional bank closures as part of the first inquiry into the issue in almost two decades.
A motion passed in the Senate on Wednesday, referring the matter to be investigated by the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport references committee.
Senators stopped short of introducing a moratorium on bank closures while the inquiry was under way, with Junee's only bank branch still set to close for good on March 3.
Junee mayor Neil Smith said he was "disappointed" the town would still lose their bank.
"We were hoping to get a moratorium on bank closures while any sort of inquiry occurred," Cr Smith said.
"Be that as it may, it's about the whole phenomenon of banks closing around the country that really needs to be properly looked at."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The inquiry's terms of reference include looking into branch closure processes and reasons given for those closures, economic and welfare impacts on customers in regional communities, and the effect of removing bank and face-to-face cash services on access to cash.
The committee will also investigate if government banking statistics accurately represent regional service levels and any possible solutions.
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack addressed Parliament about the matter on Wednesday night after the inquiry was announced.
It's the disadvantaged that are going to be even more disadvantaged- Junee Mayor Neil Smith
Mr McCormack said the withdrawal of banks from regional areas was "not good enough" and called for regional branches to reopen.
"What's going to happen now is that the businesspeople of Junee are going to have to get in their cars and drive along the Olympic Highway to Wagga to deposit their cash each night," he said.
"These people have been left high and dry by banks. Not just the [Commonwealth Bank], but other banks that are abandoning Junee and deserting and abandoning reigonal Australia."
Cr Smith said he was hopeful the Senate committee was the right authority to investigate the matter objectively.
"It's nice to see this topic being raised and getting some traction around the country," he said.
The committee's report on regional bank closures is due by December 1, 2023.
Junee residents will have limited access to banking services through the Bank@Post program and other branches.
"There will certainly be effects on business, charity, sporting groups, all those that deal with cash," Cr Smith said.
"It's the disadvantaged that are going to be even more disadvantaged, predominantly."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.