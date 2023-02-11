Three teens have been charged after they allegedly stole two vehicles in Wagga and led police on a pursuit across the Riverina.
About 10pm Monday police were notified about a break and enter incident at a home on Ah Ket Avenue, Lloyd. It was alleged a BMW and a Hyundai were stolen from the property, a NSW Police spokesperson said.
About 7.30am the following day, Riverina police district officers sighted the vehicles in the Young CBD, where they tried to stop the cars.
When the vehicles failed to stop, police initiated a pursuit, which was terminated shortly after for safety reasons.
With the help of a Polair helicopter, the vehicles were later located 70 kilometres away on Darling Avenue in Cowra.
The spokesperson said three teenage boys - two aged 14, one aged 17 - were arrested at a nearby property and taken to Cowra Police Station.
The 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated break and enter to commit a serious indictable offence, taking and driving a conveyance without consent of the owner, police pursuit, driving recklessly/furiously, and driving a vehicle on the road without ever holding a license.
One 14-year-old boy was charged with aggravated break and enter to commit a serious indictable offence, dishonestly obtaining property by deception, and being carried in a conveyance taken without consent.
Another 14-year-old boy was charged with breach of bail.
The police spokesperson said all three boys were refused bail, and appeared before a children's court on Wednesday.
