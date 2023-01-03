The Daily Advertiser

NSW government commit $500 million to fix potholes on flood-damaged roads

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated January 3 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Floodwaters from the surging Murrumbidgee River cover a road in Gumly Gumly during the flooding event in early October. Picture by Monty Jacka

The mammoth repair effort needed to fix Wagga's flood-ravaged roads looks set to receive a huge funding boost, following a $500 million commitment from the NSW government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.