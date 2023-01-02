With their baby not due for another three weeks, Courtney Worland and Timothy Ryan definitely weren't expecting to spend their New Year's Day undergoing an induced labour.
But holding their impatient baby girl in their arms, they couldn't be happier with the way they've started 2023.
Callie Myra Ryan was born at 3.40pm at the Wagga Base Hospital on January 1, making her the very first baby born in Wagga this year.
In other news
Ms Worland was in labour for nearly three hours and says the thought of having Wagga's first baby of the year never crossed her mind.
"The delivery was a bit tricky so as long as everyone was safe that was the main priority," she said.
"It has been a long road but we're here and feeling very blessed."
Wagga obstetrician and gynaecologist Rehana Lulania said it was the most rewarding part of her job to see babies like Callie arrive in the world.
Dr Lulania believes it is "always a good thing" to be born on Christmas or New Year's Day and said she was looking forward to seeing many more babies born at the Wagga Base Hospital this year.
Callie will share her special birthday with the three other baby girls born in Wagga on New Year's Day.
Sophie Budd entered the world just 12 minutes after Callie, to the delight of her parents Gavin Budd and Vangelyn Aroso.
Amanda Newman has been a registered midwife for eight years and said there is always something "extra special" about a baby being born on the first day of the year.
"It's exciting regardless of the day of the year, but becoming a parent and having your first baby on the first day of the year is like a fresh start," Mrs Newman said.
She said having four babies born in Wagga on January 1 was "pretty typical".
Jaylie Eilon and Brayden Jones weren't expecting to have their baby until January 16, but welcomed Goldie into the world at 8.41pm.
Ms Eilon said she was "feeling good" and that it was "very exciting" for her baby to be born on the first day of the year.
Narrandera resident Ally Bush was responsible for the fourth and final baby born in Wagga on New Year's Day, giving birth to her daughter River at 9.12pm.
"At least she wasn't born on Christmas - that's what I'm glad about," Miss Bush said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.