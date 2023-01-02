The Daily Advertiser

Courtney Worland and Timothy Ryan welcome their baby Callie into the world on New Year's Day

Monty Jacka
Monty Jacka
Updated January 2 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 6:00pm
Timothy Ryan, Dr Rehana Lulania, Courtney Worland and young Callie Myra Ryan, the first baby to be born in Wagga this year. Picture by Madeline Begley

With their baby not due for another three weeks, Courtney Worland and Timothy Ryan definitely weren't expecting to spend their New Year's Day undergoing an induced labour.

