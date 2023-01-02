The Daily Advertiser
Updated

A man was taken to Tumut Hospital after fall down Adelong Falls Gold Mill Ruins Walk

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 2 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 20-year-old man was injured after he fell while exploring the Adelong Falls Gold Mill Ruins Walk. Picture by Michelle Dodge

Those planning on exploring outdoor tourist attractions this summer are being urged to remain vigilant and put safety first after two rescues across the Riverina in one day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.