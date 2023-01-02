Those planning on exploring outdoor tourist attractions this summer are being urged to remain vigilant and put safety first after two rescues across the Riverina in one day.
Emergency services responded to calls of an injured man believed to have fallen and gone down 100 metres of rapids at the Adelong Falls Gold Mill Ruins Walk in Adelong, east of Wagga, at about 6.15pm on Sunday.
NSW Ambulance Batlow Station Officer Max Gordon-Hall said they had crews from Batlow and Tumut attend, as well as Wagga's Special Operations Team, VRA, SES and police.
"We were called to a 22-year-old male who had sustained leg injuries," he said.
"Upon arrival, NSW Police were on scene and had located the patient down along the waters edge.
"We were advised the male had sustained a low leg injury and as such a helicopter had been dispatched from Wollongong."
After the man was inspected by paramedics it was determined the best way for him to be transported to Tumut Hopsital would be via road and he was carried to an awaiting Ambulance by SES and VRA.
"As the warm weather is here and approaching be cautious and mindfull around all water obstacles and fast-flowing waters, particularly around the Adelong Falls Gold Mill Ruins," Mr Gordon-Hall said.
It was the second rescue of the day for the Riverina after a multi-agency operation was launched hours earlier to helped a dehydrated woman in her 50s who had become distressed whilst exploring The Rock Nature Reserve.
