Wagga Catholics are mourning the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, remembering the late pontiff as a humble intellectual.
Pope Benedict, born Joseph Ratzinger, died on New Year's Eve at age 95 and West Wagga Parish Priest Thomas Casanova said his death was bittersweet.
"I feel, as I did at the passing of St Mother Teresa of Calcutta, some sorrow but full of confident hope because I think a saint has just died," he said.
"He was so humble yet so steadfast in faith, hope and love. His first encyclical was Deus Caritas Est, God is love, and that was his constant refrain."
Pope Benedict was a seminal figure in modern history as the first German elected to the papacy in 1000 years and the first to retire in 600 years - when he stood down in 2013 due to declining health.
Wagga Catholic Diocese Bishop Mark Edwards said Pope Benedict was a quiet reformer.
"He tried to get us to move away from saying no, to saying yes," he said.
"If you said to someone, 'what does the church think about sex?', they'd say the church says no. But he said 'don't say that, say how beautiful it is and how meaningful it is', he wanted us to be affirmative and positive."
"In this change of era, the old way of talking doesn't work anymore, and Pope Benedict was helping us to see an effective way to be church, and I bought it, so I'm very grateful to him, he made a big impression on how I see the world."
The late Pontiff's reputation as a conservative who was "God's rottweiler" belied the true nature of the man, Bishop Edwards said.
"I was the headmaster of a school, when I wanted something done, I didn't suspend a kid or tell a teacher off, I got my deputy to do it, that was his role under John Paul II, he was his deputy," he said.
"I think as Cardinal Ratzinger it was his job to keep Pope John Paul II clean so that makes it easier for everyone in the church to love the pope and that's important.
"I don't think that nickname was from his time as Pope ... I think he came across as shy, and humble.
"He's a very clear thinker, it's so easy to read compared to so many people, of all my theologians he's one of my favourite to read ... he loves Mozart, he's a pianist and an intellectual," he said.
Bishop Edwards said Pope Benedict's influence was unique as it spanned three papal reigns and although he was "sandwiched" between two more outgoing Popes, history will remember him as the "brains" behind an important period for Catholic church.
"He's been sandwiched between two very colourful Popes, he's an introvert between two extroverts," he said.
"I think when we look back in 50 years time we'll see him as a really important figure in taking Vatican II forward in an authentic way.
"He was in a long partnership with John Paul II, but he was the brains, John Paul may have been the heart and the charismatic personality, Pope Benedict is a real thinker ... [he] laid down a great platform for Pope Francis."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
