Your guide to what's open in Wagga over the New Year

2023 is almost upon us and as Wagga people come to celebrate over the festive weekend, The Daily Advertiser has compiled a helpful guide for what's open and shut across town.
Cincotta Discount Chemist Wagga will trade at normal hours this New Year's Eve, from 8.30am to 9pm. Cincotta will trade from 10am to 5pm on New Year's Day and the Monday public holiday before returning to normal hours on Tuesday.
Southcity Pharmacy will operate at normal hours on New Year's Eve from 8am to 9pm.
However it will reduce its trading hours from 9am to 2pm on New Year's Day and the Monday public holiday, before returning to normal trading hours on Tuesday.
Woolworths stores in Wagga, Gurwood Street and Kooringal will all have reduced operating hours of 7am to 9pm on New Year's Eve.
On New Year's Day the three stores will be open even fewer hours from 8am to 8pm, while on the Monday public holiday they will trade from 7am to 9pm.
Coles in Wagga will operate at reduced hours from 8.30am to 8.30pm on New Year's Eve. The store will return to normal Sunday trading hours on New Year's Day from 8am to 10pm.
On New Year's Day that Coles will trade from 8.30am to 8.30pm, while on the Monday public holiday it will be open from 8am to 10pm before returning to normal hours on Tuesday.
Aldi in Wagga and Glenfield Park are both open from 8.30am until 7pm on Saturday, and 10am until 8pm on Sunday.
Lake Albert Foodworks will operate at reduced hours from 7am to 7pm on New Year's Eve before closing on New Year's Day.
It will then be back open for customers from 8am to 7pm on the Monday public holiday and return to the normal 7am to 8pm hours on Tuesday.
Turvey Park Foodworks will operate at normal hours from 6am to 9pm on New Year's Eve before closing on New Year's Day. The store will return to normal trading hours on Monday.
The IGA on Bourke Street in Tolland will trade at normal hours from 7am to 8pm on New Year's Eve.
It will then operate at reduced hours from 9am to 6pm across the next two days before returning to normal hours on Tuesday.
The Wagga Marketplace will be open at reduced hours from 10am to 4pm from New Year's Eve until the Monday public holiday. Check individual stores for hours.
The Sturt Mall is open from 9am to 5pm on New Year's Eve and 10am to 3pm on New Year's Day. Check individual stores for hours.
Busabout will be operating on New Years Eve on a Saturday timetable while on New Years Day and the Monday public holiday, services will run to a Sunday timetable.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
