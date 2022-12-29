The chairman of a community action group against the HumeLink transmission project says landowners affected by the power lines would do everything possible to stop the project being built overground.
HumeLink Action Group chairman chairman Bill Kingwill, whose land in the Cootamundra Shire Council will be affected by the 360km long power lines, said they would make it a "state election issue".
"We're all for it to go underground, but it's not going overhead because we are going to hold them up in litigation," he said.
"That's the only tool we've got in our toolbox."
Last week, Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr called for the NSW and federal governments to "seriously consider" underground build options for the TransGrid project, which is set to connect Snowy 2.0 to the grid.
It comes after the NSW and federal government made a joint commitment of $7.8 billion to transmission and renewable energy projects across the state.
HumeLink Alliance member Andrea Strong said it was the government's responsibility to make "the right decision" and commit additional funding so the power lines can be run underground.
"They should be funding it to protect their landscapes," she said.
"We're talking about hundreds of these up to 85 metre towers through these landscapes of great natural beauty."
The easement allowance on underground transmission cables drops to about 17 metres, compared to 70 metres for overhead power lines.
Another HumeLink Alliance member Michael Katz said he "strongly supports" Dr McGirr's position.
He said the construction cost of building the HumeLink overground calculated by TransGrid does not take into account the "near certainty" of bushfires.
"Looking at global evidence, it's very clear that these lines potentially cause massive bushfires, and lead to loss of lines and loss of property, and most importantly, loss of biodiversity," he said.
"The federal government has been on about the need for much more protection of the environment, renewable is about protecting the environment, let's do it properly."
TransGrid has previously said it would cost too much to build HumeLink underground, compared to the cost to construct it overground.
Mr Kingwill said the governments should begin to support the community groups asking for the plans for HumeLink to be reworked.
"What they need to be doing is listening to us," he said.
"[If the lines are put underground] there are no issues of bushfire risk whatsoever and they are something that is low maintenance."
A TransGrid spokesperson said the company limited fire risks by building within fire safety protocols, and worked in partnership with landowners and farm managers.
"Transgrid takes the risk of bushfires very seriously and we take an active role in managing this risk in partnership with landowners and farm managers," the spokesperson said.
"We carry out regular ground and aerial inspections, LIDAR imaging, defect rectification and vegetation management, alongside early warnings and regular communication with landowners."
