As the expiry date looms for the state government's Active Kids voucher scheme, The Daily Advertiser can reveal almost $1 million has been cashed in since the scheme began.
A Service NSW spokesperson said a total of 9,261 vouchers have been redeemed since January 1, 2019 across the Wagga postcode of 2650.
With each voucher carrying a value of $100, this equates to $926,100 that has entered the local economy over this period.
The vouchers enable parents, guardians and carers to claim a $100 rebate per child to put towards the cost of eligible creative arts and cultural programs.
But Service NSW also revealed a total of 19,233 vouchers have been issued to people in the Wagga area, more than twice the amount cashed locally.
Owner of Wagga-based art business Unique State Art Space, Elaine Camlin has found the vouchers a great benefit.
Ms Camlin began her drawing and printmaking business during COVID in 2020 and said the vouchers have particularly helped since she opened her new art space about seven weeks ago.
"Since then I've been able to [accept] the vouchers for physical workshops, which has been wonderful," she said.
Ms Camlin has had a lot of people come and use the vouchers for her school holiday program.
"Those programs are only an hour and a half to two hours each, and you can get two programs per voucher," she said.
"So it allows parents to see what the business is about, see how I teach, and hopefully that will continue to create a community of little artists who would like to keep coming back through the year."
With the scheme currently only funded until mid-2023, Ms Camlin is joining other Wagga business owners calling for the scheme to be extended.
She would like to see the scheme provide two $100 vouchers per year, as is already the case with the similar Active Kids voucher scheme.
"It would be awesome if there was the capacity to do that," she said.
Across the wider Riverina, more than $5.8 million worth in Creative Kids vouchers have been issued since the scheme began.
However, the total value of vouchers cashed in across the area was barely a third of this, sitting at $1,971,700.
The Service NSW spokesperson said requested vouchers are based on school location and redeemed based off activity location with no way to determine unredeemed voucher numbers for specific locations.
The Creative Kids Voucher is one of four vouchers Riverina families can access to help with household budgets and cost of living pressures.
Between Creative and Active Kids, Before and After School Care and the Premier's Back to School vouchers, parents and carers can access around $850 in savings per child through the MyServiceNSW account or via the Service NSW app.
