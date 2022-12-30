The Daily Advertiser

Wagga economy benefits as almost $1 million in Creative Kids voucher scheme on eve of expiry date

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
December 31 2022 - 6:35am
Visual Artist Elaine Camlin pictured recently at her business Unique State Art Space. Picture by Les Smith

As the expiry date looms for the state government's Active Kids voucher scheme, The Daily Advertiser can reveal almost $1 million has been cashed in since the scheme began.

